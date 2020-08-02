Casualties expected to rise in ongoing Jalalabad prison attack

(Last Updated On: August 2, 2020)

At least one person has been killed and 16 wounded in a car bomb that was detonated at the gate of the Jalalabad prison in Nangarhar province on Sunday evening.

According to security sources, an unknown number of militants then stormed the prison after the explosion.

Two hours after the initial explosion, clashes were still ongoing between security forces and gunmen.

The explosion happened at 6.44 pm in PD4, officials said.

Zahir Adel, a Jalalabad hospital spokesman, also confirmed there were casualties and said wounded people were being taken to the hospital.

Some of the wounded are believed to be in critical condition.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for the explosion and ongoing attack.

The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter: “The attack and shooting in Jalalabad did not belong to the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate”.

This incident comes on the third and final day of a three day Eid al-Adha ceasefire that was called last week by both the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Officials meanwhile also confirmed a rocket attack was carried out this evening against the Nangarhar airport. Some reports indicated that gunshots could also be heard in the area.

No further details have yet been provided on this attack.