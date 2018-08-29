Explosion Rocks Herat City

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2018 8:26 pm)

One person was killed and six others were injured in a magnetic bomb blast in Herat City, the capital of western Herat province, on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The spokesman of Herat Police, Abdul Ahad Wali Zada stated that a magnetic bomb was attached to a Corolla car and went off in front of the Zafar 207 Corps zone’s door.

Wali Zada added one person named Khan Muhammad son of Haji Shir Muhammad the resident of Kahsan district who was the driver of the car killed and six other injured in the incident.

Police investigations indicate the reason behind the incident was personal disputes.