(Last Updated On: September 02, 2018 7:40 pm)

An explosion has taken place due to a magnetic bomb in Shir Poor are of the Kabul city, officials confirmed.

The spokesman of Kabul Police, Hashmat Istanikzai told Ariananews that the bomb was attached to a Hylux vehicle.

Istanikzai refused to give further details.

The story will be updated as soon as new details become available.