June 04, 2018

Kabul Police confirms that a blast occurred near Polytechnic University in Kabul where religious scholars held a conference on peace, war and violence in the country.

A security source told Ariananews that the blast took place after the religious scholars were leaving the Loya Jirga tent in Kabul.

