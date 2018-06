(Last Updated On: June 04, 2018 9:52 am)

Afghan local officials say a blast occurred near the building of Behsud district in Nangahar province on early Monday.

The spokesman of Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani told Ariananews that as the result of the blast, two children have been slightly injured in the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.