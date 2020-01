(Last Updated On: January 4, 2020)

At least one civilian was killed and two wounded in an explosion in Mazar-e-Sharif.

According to the spokesman of Balkh Police, Adel Shah Adel, the explosion happened near to a public shower-house, PD^10, Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh, Saturday morning. The official added that all the victims of the blast were civilians.

As of now, no one has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.