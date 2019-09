(Last Updated On: September 10, 2019)

At least two people were injured in an explosion in northern Balkh province, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident happened this morning in PD5 area of Mazar-e-Sharif City.

Provincial police spokesman Adel Shah Adel told Ariana News that the incident happened as a result of a sticky bomb attached to a bicycle.

This comes as all roads ending to the Blue Mosque in the city have been blocked to maintain security for the 10th of Mahram.