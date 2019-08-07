Explosion in West of Kabul; Over 150 People Killed, Injured

(Last Updated On: August 7, 2019)

A car bomb explosion that targeted a police headquarter in police district 6 (PD6) of Kabul city left at least 14 people killed and over 145 others including children and women wounded, on Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) confirmed.

The incident took place at around 9:05 am Kabul time, the Interior Ministry (MoI) officials said.

According to the eyewitnesses, gunfire was heard after the explosion, but Nusrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said there was no gunfight after the incident in the area.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses from the blast scene reported that a number of houses and shops close to the attack area have been demolished.

A while after the attack, The Taliban group claimed responsibly for the attack and claimed that they have inflicted casualties to security forces members.