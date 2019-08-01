Explosion in Kabul; Five Police Officers Killed, Wounded

(Last Updated On: August 1, 2019)

The explosion of a planted bomb in a police station at around 4:30 am in PD15 Kabul on Sunday left five people killed and wounded.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) says that two of the security forces are killed and three others are wounded.

“We are investigating it that how the terrorists could plant the bomb near to the police station,” said Nasrat Rahimi, the Spokesperson to MoI.

Meanwhile, the commentators complain regarding the security situation in Kabul and accuse Pakistan of being behind the attacks.

In addition, they criticize the government for being inattentive regarding the security situation.

“The terroristic attack took place in ‘Panjsad Famliy’ area today. Certainly, these explosions will not occur unless the circles inside the government cooperate with the ISI and the Taliban,” said Najibullah Kabuli, Chief of the National Partnership political party.

The citizens criticize that while the police cannot provide security for their own stations how they would be able to provide security to the people.