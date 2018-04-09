Explosion in Herat Kills 8, Injures 21

(Last Updated On: April 09, 2018 7:45 pm)

At least eight civilians were killed and 21 others were wounded in an explosion in Shindand district of western Herat province on Monday, officials said.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of Herat governor said that the incident took place at around 5:00 PM (Local Time) near a mosque.

According to sources, women and children were also among the dead and wounded people.

The source added that the explosive devices were attached to a tricycle and blew up when children came out of the mosque.

None of the armed groups including the Taliban and the Daesh have claimed responsibility behind the incident so far.

The story will be updated as soon as new details become available.