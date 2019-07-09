Explosion in Helmand Kills a Doctor

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2019)

At least one person was killed and two others injured in an explosion in Lashkargha city of Helmand province on Tuesday, an official said.

Provincial governor spokesman Omar Zwak said the blast took place at around 6 pm in police district one of Lashkargah city.

He further said that the blast has targeted Abdul Qayoum Zaki, a doctor who was responsible for the treatment of patients at the provincial prison.

In addition, two civilians were also injured in the incident, Mr. Zwak added.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.