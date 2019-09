(Last Updated On: September 1, 2019)

An explosion took place in Faizabad city of Badakhshan on Sunday evening, killing Nazir Mohammad Niazi, a former Jihadi leader, the interior ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the incident took place at 6:10 pm in Chaman Mukhabrat area of Faizabad city as a result of explosives placed near a football ground.

The statement added that a civilian was also injured in the incident.

Immediately, there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.