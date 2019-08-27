Explosion Hits Vehicle of University Lecturers in Nangarhar

An explosion took place in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

The blast hit a Toyota Corolla vehicle at around 4:30 pm near the provincial police headquarter.

Provincial police spokesman Mubaraz Attal said that Massoud Naikbakht the head of Faculty of Language and Literature in Nangarhar University has lost his life as a result of the blast and three university lecturers have been wounded.

Meanwhile, officials in Nangarhar hospital confirmed that they have received one dead body and three wounded people following the explosion.

No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

