Latest News
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
An explosion hit a mosque in the Spin Ghar district of eastern Nangarhar province during Friday prayers, sources said.
According to the sources, the blast took place in the Tereli area of the district, killing at least two people and wounding 15 others.
The wounded people were transferred to the local hospital for treatment.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials have confirmed the incident but did not provide further details.
So far, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
The ISIS-K group has claimed responsibility for a series of blasts to hit mosques in the country since the IEA victory over the Western-backed government in Kabul in August.
Latest News
Herat couple forgo extravagant wedding, donate to the poor instead
A young couple in Herat province chose to forgo a lavish wedding, as is customary in Afghanistan, and instead donated the money to poor families.
The couple said their families had both been in agreement with their decision and together they held a no-frills marriage ceremony.
According to them, they did this in order to help create a culture of healing in society – amid rampant poverty and a collapsing economy.
“When we both thought about the wedding, we both did not feel good; I even cried. I was stressed from the moment I realized I needed to go to Herat to discuss the matter with my father, but I was very stressed and worried that my father and brothers would not agree. But when I got there, fortunately for us, they [my parents] were happy [with the idea],” said Malika Afzali, the bride.
The young couple got engaged four months ago and worked in Kabul for private organizations.
Malika who has an economics degree, and her husband, Ezatullah Samim, is an electronic engineer. Both have been unemployed since the collapse of the previous government.
Samim meanwhile told of the joy their decision brought.
“We had a very good feeling on the day we distributed our aid and when we helped the poor, we really had a great feeling and we really enjoyed those moments,” he said.
Malika’s family is also happy with the decision.
“Instead of booking the hall, beauty shop, and other things and paying exorbitant dowries, it is better for them to do good deeds and this is a good deed,” said Abdul Hamid Afzali, the bride’s father.
“My message to families of brides is to work with the groom’s family in this regard. At the very least, make sure that a couple can start their life without borrowing [money],” said Roullah Arshad, the bride’s brother.
It is common practice among Afghans to take out large loans for extravagant weddings where the guests can number in their hundreds, sometimes even thousands, and the bill can total tens of thousands of dollars.
Small, low-key weddings are unusual in the big cities and instead, celebrations are held in massive wedding halls adorned with bright neon lights.
Latest News
China, Russia, US reach consensus on Afghanistan issue
The representatives of China, Russia and the United States on Thursday reached consensus on various aspects of the Afghanistan issue including humanitarian situation and anti-terrorism efforts, Reuters reported.
At the extended meeting of the China-U.S.-Russia consultation mechanism held in Islamabad, Pakistan, Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan affairs of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Yue Xiaoyong, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, and U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Thomas West discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.
Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi attended the meeting at the head of an Afghan delegation, Reuters reported.
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said all parties would like to see a “peaceful, stable, prosperous and sovereign unified and independent Afghanistan.” To maintain engagement with the Afghan interim government will help consolidate peace and stability, promote the sustainable economic development, and counter terror activities carried out inside and outside Afghanistan, he said.
According to a statement released by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry following the meeting, the three representatives expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and called on the international community and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan [IEA] to take measures to prevent the further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.
According to Reuters they also agreed to continue their pragmatic contacts with the IEA and called on the IEA to develop friendly relations with neighboring countries, completely cut off ties with all terrorist organizations and fulfill their commitment to prevent terrorist groups from using Afghan soil to attack neighboring countries and other countries.
Meanwhile, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Thomas West said that parties reaffirmed centrality of IEA fulfilling terrorism commitments, working with fellow Afghans on inclusive governance, and protecting the rights of all Afghans, especially women and girls.
“We are all focused on deteriorating humanitarian situation and meeting urgent needs, including to support UN scaling up. The international community must speak with one voice and act with common purpose.” West tweeted.
Latest News
WFP chief in Afghanistan to help avert ‘world’s worst humanitarian crisis’
David Beasley, the head of the World Food Program, is currently in Afghanistan in a race against time to deliver emergency aid to hundreds of thousands of people.
In a video message posted on Twitter Thursday, Beasly said: “We’re here in Afghanistan where the world’s worst humanitarian crisis is unfolding.”
He said WFP is scaling up operations and making sure humanitarian aid and supplies reach those in need.
“We’re ready to do even more. But, we urgently need $230 million per month to reach 22 million-plus people with life-saving food,” he said.
Speaking from Kabul airport, Beasley said flights carrying aid and aid workers were being despatched to other parts of the country, including Kandahar.
UN agencies say as many as 22.8 million people – more than half of Afghanistan’s 39 million population – are facing acute food insecurity, compared to 14 million just two months ago.
