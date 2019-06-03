Explosion Hits Govt Bus in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 3, 2019)

An explosion hit a government bus carrying the staff of the Independent Administrative Reforms and Civil Services Commission (IARCC) on Monday afternoon.

The blast happened at around 1:30 pm local time as a result of a magnetic bomb attached to the vehicle.

Wahidullah Mayar, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Health said that the blast has left five persons dead and 10 others wounded.

A spokesperson for the IARSCC has confirmed that four of its staff members were killed and eight others injured in the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Several blasts occurred in the capital Kabul during the last couple of days in which many civilians were killed and injured.

On Sunday, an explosion targeted a bus carrying university students in Kabul and two more explosions occurred 20 minutes later at the area when the people were gathered to transfer the victims to the hospitals.

This is a developing story.