Explosion Hits Army Bus in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: October 7, 2019)

At least 10 civilians including a child were killed and 27 others wounded in an explosion in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The blast took place at around 4:30 p.m. in PD3 of Jalalabad City, provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said.

He added that the blast has targeted a minibus of the Afghan army that was carrying some newly recruited soldiers.

Apparently, the explosives were placed inside a motorbike close to the bus.

Mr. Khogyani further said that all of the victims were taken to the nearby hospitals.

In addition, he said the health condition of some wounded victims were critical.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in east of Afghanistan where both the Taliban and Daesh insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.