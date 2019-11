(Last Updated On: November 24, 2019)

An explosion took place in PD9 area of the capital Kabul on Saturday evening, the Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed.

Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry Spokesman said the blast has taken place at around 6:20 Kabul time near Macroryan area. He said further details will be provided later.

Immediately the type of the explosion was unknown.

(This is a developing story.)