Experts: Government-Taliban should adopt flexibility to start Intra-Afghan talks

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2020)

Experts are urging the Afghan government and the Taliban to step up their efforts to secure the release of prisoners in order to achieve a common goal so that the Intra-Afghan talks can begin as soon as possible.

After the government announced the release of 3,000 Taliban prisoners and the Taliban’s insistence on not initiating the Intra-Afghan talks until the release of 5,000 prisoners, experts are calling for flexibility and release of prisoners to a level that is acceptable to both sides.

It is also believed that the Taliban’s official stance – the release of 5,000 prisoners to start the Intra-Afghan Talks – will not change.

“The Taliban’s position is that under the Qatar agreement, 5,000 Taliban prisoners should be released so that they can enter into talks with the Afghan government,” said Khalil Safi, head of the Afghan Peace Center.

Meanwhile, a US senator says the United States, NATO, and the Afghan government should put pressure on the Taliban to subdue them.

Adam Kinzinger, a member of the US Congress, said that the only way that can work is for the Taliban to realize that they have no choice, and the United States, along with NATO and the Afghan government should pressurize them to comply.

It is worth noting that the Taliban has been underscoring that they will not negotiate unless all 5,000 prisoners are released by the government.