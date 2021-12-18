Interviews
Exclusive interview with Wahidullah Sabawoon, Head of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 18, 2021)
Continue Reading
Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Mawlawi Alam Gul Haqqani, Head of Passport Department
(Last Updated On: December 10, 2021)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, Acting Head of National Olympic Committee
(Last Updated On: December 1, 2021)
Interviews
Response: Interview with Pakistan’s Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao
(Last Updated On: February 24, 2021)
Interviews1 min ago
Exclusive interview with Wahidullah Sabawoon, Head of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan
Zerbana11 mins ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Kandahar3 hours ago
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
World3 hours ago
US sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short: Officials
Latest News7 hours ago
Number of Afghan children without enough food rises to 3.3 million
Latest News4 weeks ago
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Latest News3 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
Sport3 weeks ago
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
Business4 weeks ago
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Interviews1 min ago
Exclusive interview with Wahidullah Sabawoon, Head of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan
Zerbana11 mins ago
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: International conferences on Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Afghani value against US$ discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Turkmenistan pledges to begin implementation of TAPI Gas Pipeline project
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
World Bank says donors approve transfer of $280 million dollars to help Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA bans use of foreign currencies in bid to stabilize Afghan currency
-
Latest News4 days ago
Price of naan bread in Afghanistan doubles
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA has no issues with US, appeals for sanctions to be lifted
-
Latest News5 days ago
China to establish air corridor for Afghan products
-
Latest News4 days ago
No punishment for U.S. troops involved in deadly Kabul strike: Pentagon
-
Business4 days ago
IEA directs commission to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghan currency
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Uncertain policies of foreign countries on Afghanistan