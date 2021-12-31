Interviews
Exclusive interview with Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
(Last Updated On: December 31, 2021)
Continue Reading
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Wahidullah Sabawoon, Head of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 18, 2021)
Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Mawlawi Alam Gul Haqqani, Head of Passport Department
(Last Updated On: December 10, 2021)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, Acting Head of National Olympic Committee
(Last Updated On: December 1, 2021)
Interviews3 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
Latest News7 hours ago
Pakistan begins dispatching 50,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
World9 hours ago
Four killed, 15 wounded in Pakistan bomb blast
Science & Technology10 hours ago
Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine
Latest News10 hours ago
Afghan ‘envoy’ to UN continues to work despite going unpaid for 4 months
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
Latest News4 weeks ago
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Latest News4 weeks ago
Security forces rescue girl, arrest 9 kidnappers in Balkh operation
Latest News4 weeks ago
Bayat Foundation in Ghazni to help needy families
Sport3 weeks ago
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Interviews3 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Children’s situation in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: US appoints envoy for Afghan women affairs
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Concerns rise in Afghanistan’s northern neighboring countries over border security
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan politics discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
-
World5 days ago
Venezuela’s president to visit Iran ‘very soon’
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan, Tajikistan sign import power extension agreement
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA once again calls for good relations with international community
-
Latest News4 days ago
Canadian PM: I expected Ghani’s govt to collapse, just not so quickly
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNICEF dispatches mobile clinics to help malnourished Afghan children
-
COVID-194 days ago
Turkey’s COVID-19 cases surge 30%
-
Business5 days ago
Balkh factory owners concerned about ongoing economic crisis