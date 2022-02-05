Interviews
Exclusive interview with Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, deputy head of interior ministry
(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Mawlawi Sharafuddin Muslim Deputy Minister of ANDMA
(Last Updated On: January 28, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Enayatullah Khwarizmi, Spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense
(Last Updated On: January 21, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Abdul Bari Omar Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 7, 2022)
Latest News26 mins ago
Single bomber carried out Kabul airport attack, U.S. military says
Business1 hour ago
Efforts underway to prevent economic collapse of Afghanistan: IFRC
World5 hours ago
Iran says it has a right to continue nuclear research
Sport5 hours ago
First gold of the Games won by Norwegian
Latest News6 hours ago
UN officials visit IEA leaders, promise aid to vulnerable Afghans
Latest News3 weeks ago
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Latest News4 weeks ago
Afghan met office issues weather warning ahead of snowstorms
Nangarhar4 weeks ago
Deadly Nangarhar blast was caused by a gas cylinder: MoI
Sport4 weeks ago
N.Korea says won’t attend Beijing Olympics, blames COVID-19 and ‘hostile forces’
Business4 weeks ago
China calls on US to lift economic sanctions on Afghanistan
Interviews6 hours ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: IEA efforts to open new chapter of ties with world discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: UN chief’s report about Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: EU parliament meeting on Afghan women’s situation discussed
Tahawol2 days ago
Saar: US, Qatar officials meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Kabul bakery donates bread as millions in Afghanistan suffer extreme hunger
World5 days ago
Biden says he plans to designate Qatar as major non-NATO ally
World4 days ago
UK PM to visit Ukraine in show of support, urges Russia to step back from conflict
Latest News4 days ago
IEA makes first senior female appointment
World3 days ago
Wife of N.Korea’s Kim makes first public appearance since Sept
Latest News4 days ago
Next extended Troika likely to be held in Kabul
Latest News3 days ago
Qatar reaches deal with IEA to resume evacuations
-
Russia considers TAPI pipeline idea ‘politically attractive’