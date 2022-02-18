Interviews
Exclusive interview with Mawlavi Abdul Hadi Hamdan, head of Kabul airport
(Last Updated On: February 18, 2022)
Continue Reading
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
(Last Updated On: February 17, 2022)
Interviews
Special Interview: Suhail Shaheen speaks about recognition of IEA
(Last Updated On: February 11, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, deputy head of interior ministry
(Last Updated On: February 5, 2022)
Tahawol21 seconds ago
Tahawol: Concerns over expansion of terrorist activities discussed
Interviews38 mins ago
Exclusive interview with Mawlavi Abdul Hadi Hamdan, head of Kabul airport
Latest News3 hours ago
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
Latest News6 hours ago
Ukraine estimates probability of major escalation with Russia as low – Defence Minister
Latest News6 hours ago
Pakistan struggles to quell violence on its Afghan border
Herat3 weeks ago
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
Herat4 weeks ago
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
Business4 weeks ago
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Latest News3 weeks ago
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
Business3 weeks ago
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol21 seconds ago
Tahawol: Concerns over expansion of terrorist activities discussed
Interviews38 mins ago
Exclusive interview with Mawlavi Abdul Hadi Hamdan, head of Kabul airport
Interviews24 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s economic situation discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: IEA’s rule in the past six months discussed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi meets foreign representatives in Doha to discuss Afghan situation
-
COVID-194 days ago
U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA marks 33rd anniversary of the Soviet pullout from Afghanistan
-
World5 days ago
Russian submarine passes Istanbul to Black Sea amid Ukraine standoff
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Smart charging may be key to saving power grid in world of EVs
-
Business4 days ago
IEA urges foreign countries to invest in Afghanistan, especially China
-
World4 days ago
Only 45% of Democrats want Biden as their 2024 nominee