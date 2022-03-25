Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Hezb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
(Last Updated On: March 25, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Deputy Head of Chamber of Industries & Mines Sakhi Ahmad Paiman
(Last Updated On: March 19, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Acting Head of Chamber of Commerce and Investment Mohammad Yonus Mohmand
(Last Updated On: March 12, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Acting Minister of Agriculture Abdul Rahman Rashid
(Last Updated On: March 4, 2022)
Interviews2 mins ago
Exclusive Interview with Hezb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Latest News2 hours ago
Now is best time for world to recognize Islamic Emirate, Haqqani tells Russian envoy
Latest News4 hours ago
Hekmatyar rejects idea of coalition government, calls for elections
World7 hours ago
Erdogan says Turkey’s position on procurement of Russian S-400s unchanged
Sport8 hours ago
Afghanistan to play five T20Is against Ireland in August
World4 weeks ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Kandahar4 weeks ago
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
Latest News4 weeks ago
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
Sport4 weeks ago
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Afghanistan grouped with India, Cambodia, Hong Kong
Business4 weeks ago
US issues new general license on Afghanistan financial transactions
Interviews2 mins ago
Exclusive Interview with Hezb-e-Islami Leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar
Saar13 hours ago
Saar: IEA’s major cabinet meeting in Kandahar discussed
Tahawol13 hours ago
Tahawol: OIC’s call for forming inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Situation of steel factories in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA leadership’s meeting in Kandahar discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA cancel public holiday for Nowruz but say celebrations allowed
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: Major events in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
-
World4 days ago
China Eastern Airlines Boeing with 132 on board crashes in China
-
Zerbana4 days ago
Zerbena: Key economic developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghan Cricket Board officials attend ACC Annual General Meeting
-
Latest News4 days ago
Interior Ministry begins issuing licenses for guns, armored vehicles
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan’s PM calls for active engagement with IEA’s government