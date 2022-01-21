Interviews
Exclusive interview with Enayatullah Khwarizmi, Spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense
(Last Updated On: January 21, 2022)
Continue Reading
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Abdul Bari Omar Deputy Minister of Public Health of Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: January 7, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
(Last Updated On: December 31, 2021)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Wahidullah Sabawoon, Head of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan
(Last Updated On: December 18, 2021)
Interviews4 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Enayatullah Khwarizmi, Spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense
Sport9 hours ago
Pakistan qualifies for quarter-finals after beating Afghanistan by 24 runs
Latest News11 hours ago
IEA delegation due in Norway for humanitarian talks
Science & Technology12 hours ago
Intel plans $20 bln chip manufacturing site in Ohio – sources
Zerbana13 hours ago
Zerbena: opening of Kamal Khan Dam’s floodgates discussed
Sport4 weeks ago
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Latest News3 weeks ago
Ashraf Ghani included in list of “most corrupt people in 2021”
Business3 weeks ago
Ministry of Finance says draft budget for next fiscal years has been drawn up
Kandahar4 weeks ago
IEA turns Kandahar Prison into treatment center for drug addicts
Sport3 weeks ago
Afghan team ready to take on Netherlands in 3-match ODI series
Interviews4 hours ago
Exclusive interview with Enayatullah Khwarizmi, Spokesman for Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defense
Zerbana13 hours ago
Zerbena: opening of Kamal Khan Dam’s floodgates discussed
Tahawol13 hours ago
Tahawol: Biden’s comments about Afghanistan discussed
Saar13 hours ago
Saar: Iran’s call for an inclusive government discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: Islamic Emirate holds one-day Afghanistan Economic Conference in Kabul
Trending
-
World4 days ago
Pakistan PM and Russia’s Putin discuss Afghanistan in phone call
-
World5 days ago
N.Korea fires two ballistic missiles from Pyongyang airport, S.Korea says
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan fired 21 rockets towards Afghanistan: officials
-
Latest News4 days ago
Magnitude 5.6 quake hits western Afghanistan, killing more than 20
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan’s NSA to visit Kabul this week
-
Latest News4 days ago
China’s birthrate falls to lowest level in 61 years
-
Latest News4 days ago
CSTO to take anti-drug trafficking measures at Afghanistan border
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan U19 national team prepares for first match in World Cup