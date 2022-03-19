Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Deputy Head of Chamber of Industries & Mines Sakhi Ahmad Paiman
(Last Updated On: March 19, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Acting Head of Chamber of Commerce and Investment Mohammad Yonus Mohmand
(Last Updated On: March 12, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Acting Minister of Agriculture Abdul Rahman Rashid
(Last Updated On: March 4, 2022)
Interviews
Exclusive interview with Mawlavi Abdul Hadi Hamdan, head of Kabul airport
(Last Updated On: February 18, 2022)
Latest News2 hours ago
Pakistan will recognize IEA after regional consensus
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan ranks last in world happiness index for third year in a row
Interviews4 hours ago
World5 hours ago
Russia ‘tightening noose’ on Mariupol; Biden tells China not to fuel assault
COVID-195 hours ago
China reports first COVID deaths in over a year
World3 weeks ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Health4 weeks ago
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
Kandahar4 weeks ago
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghan cricket team tests negative for COVID-19 after virus scare
Sport4 weeks ago
Stay tuned with Ariana Television to watch Winter Olympics closing ceremony
Interviews4 hours ago
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Closure of Afghanistan’s embassy in US discussed
Tahawol1 day ago
Tahawol: IEA’s new commission on wooing Afghans discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Importance of transport in economic growth of Afghanistan discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Afghan travelers’ claims of extortion by Pakistan police discussed
