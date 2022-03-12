Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Acting Head of Chamber of Commerce and Investment Mohammad Yonus Mohmand
(Last Updated On: March 12, 2022)
Exclusive Interview with Acting Minister of Agriculture Abdul Rahman Rashid
(Last Updated On: March 4, 2022)
Exclusive interview with Mawlavi Abdul Hadi Hamdan, head of Kabul airport
(Last Updated On: February 18, 2022)
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
(Last Updated On: February 17, 2022)
Latest News3 hours ago
$32 million in cash aid arrives in Kabul: DAB
Latest News3 hours ago
Afghanistan, Pakistan to establish cross-border bus services
Interviews5 hours ago
Science & Technology9 hours ago
YouTube blocks Russian state-funded media channels globally
World10 hours ago
Turkmen president’s son likely to succeed father in election
Latest News4 weeks ago
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
Regional4 weeks ago
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
World2 weeks ago
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Health3 weeks ago
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
Sport4 weeks ago
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
Interviews5 hours ago
Tahawol2 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s acting foreign minister’s trip to Turkey discussed
Saar2 days ago
Saar: Afghanistan’s foreign policy discussed
Zerbana2 days ago
Zerbena: Rise in domestic revenue discussed
Tahawol3 days ago
Tahawol: Concerns over bi-polarization of world order amid Ukraine conflict discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Nearly 400 civilians killed in Afghanistan since IEA takeover, UN says
Business4 days ago
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
World4 days ago
Ukraine wants direct talks between Zelenskiy and Russia’s Putin, says foreign minister
Latest News4 days ago
IEA says it’s committed to addressing women’s issues
Business4 days ago
Afghan traders still unable to make foreign payments despite new license
-
China ready to contribute to peace, stability in Afghanistan
-
UNFPA appeals for $250 million funding to sustain humanitarian response
-
Latest News3 days ago
IEA foreign minister Muttaqi heads to Turkey