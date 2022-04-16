Tahawol
Exclusive interview with Abdul Salam Zaeef, ex-envoy of IEA to Pakistan
Tahawol: Discussion about US demands discussed
(Last Updated On: April 15, 2022)
Tahawol: India’s concerns on Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 14, 2022)
Tahawol: EU’s call for inclusive government in Afghanistan discussed
(Last Updated On: April 13, 2022)
Health30 mins ago
UNDP paid salaries of 26,000 health workers in last 8 months
Tahawol2 hours ago
World4 hours ago
Zelensky says up to 3,000 Ukrainian troops dead in war
World5 hours ago
Ukraine says fighting rages in Mariupol, blasts rattle Kyiv
Latest News16 hours ago
Ex-IEA envoy says Doha office’s strength should have been maintained
Balkh4 weeks ago
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
Regional4 weeks ago
UNHCR chief pledges support for IDPs during Kandahar visit
Latest News4 weeks ago
Eight people die in Nangarhar traffic accident
Sport4 weeks ago
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Tahawol2 hours ago
Zerbana1 day ago
Zerbena: Transport situation in Afghanistan discussed
Saar1 day ago
Saar: Discussion about IEA’s commitments
Tahawol1 day ago
Saar2 days ago
Saar: SIGAR report on Afghanistan discussed
Latest News4 days ago
Baradar orders security agencies to help DABS recover money owed for electricity
Latest News5 days ago
New illegal immigrants from Afghanistan to Iran falls sharply
World4 days ago
Pakistan’s Sharif takes oath as country’s prime minister
World5 days ago
Pakistan parliament elects Shahbaz Sharif as PM
Business5 days ago
IEA calls for investors, says visas for foreigners will recommence
Latest News4 days ago
Tehran summons Afghan envoy over incidents at diplomatic missions
Business3 days ago
Da Afghanistan Bank lifts restrictions on withdrawal of salaries from banks
Science & Technology4 days ago
Nokia to stop doing business in Russia