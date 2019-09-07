Ex-Lawmaker Assaults Afghan Minister in Palace Mosque

(Last Updated On: September 7, 2019)

Mullah Tarakhail, a former lawmaker has assaulted Abdul Hakim Munib, the Acting Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs.

The Afghan Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs said in a statement that the incident has taken place in the presidential palace mosque on Friday.

According to the statement, Mullah Tarakhail and some other individuals including lawmakers Shah Wazir and Haji Khan Tarakhail, and some other members of their family mistreated, insulted and physically attacked the acting minister in the palace after Friday prayer.

The statement further claimed that the minister was threatened by these armed powerful figures in the past as well in order to accept their illegal demands.

The Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs has called on President Ashraf Ghani to investigate the issue.

The statement demands legal actions against the perpetrators in the light of the enforced laws.

Mr. Tarakhail has not made a comment about the incident yet.

However, Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi wrote on Twitter that the government will investigate the incident and will take necessary actions required.