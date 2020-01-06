Ex–Jihadi Commander Satar Ghorbandi killed – Kabul

(Last Updated On: January 6, 2020)

Abdul Satar Ghorbandi, a commander of Jamiat-e Islami party was killed last night in an operation by National Security Forces in phase#1 of Khairkhana, reports indicate.

Witnesses in the region said that the National Security Forces conducted an operation on a house in which Satar Ghorbandi was a guest.

In this operation which was done around 7 pm on Sunday night, Satar, his son, and three of his hosts were killed.

This comes as the close relatives to Satar Ghorbandi blame the government for this action. They underline that he was always going to the presidential palace. If the government was to arrest him, they could have taken him in custody from Arg.

This action raised various reactions from the people and government officials.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, the head of the lower house said in this regard that, “Satar Ghorbanid was not a man to escape. The government should be responsive to this operation.”