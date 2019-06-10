Ex-Jihadi Commander Killed over Personal Enmity

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2019)

A former Jihadi commander was shot dead in Bagram district of Parwan province on Monday morning, a local official said.

Provincial police chief spokesman Saleem Noori told Ariana News that the former Jihadi commander Abdul Zahir was shot dead by gunmen of Malik Feda and Waseel due to personal enmity.

He said the incident happened at around 11:30 am in Deh Hazara area of Bagram district.

Police have identified seven suspects in connection to the assassination and surrounded their houses to arrest them, the official further said.

This comes as residents of Parwan province have expressed their concerns regarding the increased number of criminal incidents and armed robbery in the province on many occasions.