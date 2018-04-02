Ex-IEC Chief Says Impossible to Hold Elections This Year

(Last Updated On: April 02, 2018 5:51 pm)

Fazel Ahmad Manawi, the former head of Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) on Monday claimed that it is impossible for the IEC to hold elections this year.

Manawi said that the IEC has lost a lot of opportunities and lacks the competency required.

In addition, he accused the government of interfering in the affairs of the commission.

“Both the government and the election commission have spoiled a lot of time, they have lost a lot of opportunities. They haven’t done what they were supposed to do and based on what they have on their plate right now, I doubt the commission could hold an acceptable election on the set date,” Manawi said.

Insecurity is another challenge in front of the long-delayed elections.

“If the election did not happen, Afghanistan will face a serious crisis. Social and security problems will be increased and the economic situation will become worse,” Sughra Sadat, spokesman of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) told Ariana News.

Parliamentarians also criticize the electoral commissions over independence.

“There must be an election, not an appointment,” MP Shekiba Hashimi, representing Kandahar in the Lower House of Parliament said. “The chairman of IEC is having a symbolic role and the real head of IEC is Amarkhail working in the back of the scene.”

On Sunday, IEC announced October 20 as the date for parliamentary and district council elections.

Speaking to a news conference, the IEC Chairman Gula Jan Abdul Badi Sayad said insecurity is a major challenge in front of the upcoming election, but security officials have assured us to secure the insecure areas.