Ex-IEA envoy says Doha office’s strength should have been maintained
A former senior diplomat for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has said that the IEA should have maintained its strong presence in Doha and that the foreign ministry should have been incorporated into that office.
In an interview with Ariana News, Abdul Salam Zaeef, who served as ambassador to Pakistan during the IEA’s previous rule of Afghanistan, said if the strong contingent of IEA members had been kept in the Doha office, they would have been able to easily engage with the international community.
He also said the foreign ministry would have been able to make strong and decisive decisions had they fallen under the Doha office.
“I think when the foreign minister was appointed and all the political authority was transferred to him, the political office (Doha) almost became paralyzed,” Zaeef said.
“There were very strong people [in the office] who engaged with the international community and made promises to them… it should have been kept strong,” he said.
On the IEA’s performance over the past seven months, Zaeef said that the IEA has so far been successful in maintaining security and people are also cooperating with the new authorities.
He said that the IEA’s move to form a commission to encourage Afghans living abroad was a good initiative. “But the problem is contacting them, that is not easy. It is not easy to find the major figures. It would be easy to contact them if more [tribal] elders were involved.”
Zaeef said that the efforts of the foreign ministry in engaging with the international community were important, but that the IEA should move toward international recognition based on a strategy.
IEA condemns dawn raid on al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has condemned actions by Israeli police against Palestinian worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem early Friday morning.
The foreign ministry said late Friday it condemned the actions and called on the international community, especially Muslim countries, to take practical steps to “protect human rights of Palestinians and stop Israeli brutality”.
Despite the early morning raid on the mosque compound, about 60,000 Palestinians performed the second Friday prayers of Ramadan at al-Aqsa Mosque.
Sheikh Azzam al-Khatib, director-general of the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, told Anadolu Agency that the number, though big, was still less than the usual number at this time of the Muslim fasting month.
Last Friday, the attendance was higher at around 80,000 people, he said.
A heavy presence of Israeli police was seen at entrances to the mosque compound during the second prayers as well as in the surrounding areas of the Old City in Jerusalem.
The Israeli authorities also prevented male Palestinians under the age of 50 from the West Bank, and all Gazans from reaching the mosque to perform prayers, Anadolu reported.
According to Anadolu, 153 Palestinians were injured during the dawn raid.
Afghan prison commander jailed for 12 years for war crimes by Dutch court
An Afghan man was convicted by a Dutch court on Thursday of war crimes and torture for abusing political opponents at Kabul’s Pul-e-Charkhi prison in the 1980s and was sentenced to 12 years in jail.
Judges said the man, 76, who had been calling himself Abdul Rafief, was actually Abdul Razaq Arif who served as commander of the prison between 1983 and 1990. They dismissed his testimony that he was the victim of a mistaken identity, Reuters reported.
A lawyer for Arif said he would appeal.
Arif arrived in the Netherlands seeking asylum under the Rafief name in 2001 and since became a Dutch national.
He was being tried under “universal jurisdiction” principles, which say suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity can be prosecuted abroad if they cannot be tried in the country where they were allegedly committed, Reuters reported.
According to prosecutors, Arif was responsible for political prisoners in the jail, who were held in inhumane conditions in the facility. Guards under his command beat, tortured and executed prisoners, they said.
During the trial prosecutors cited witnesses who identified “Rafief” as Arif to investigative judges. One victim told judges he still suffered sleepless nights from the psychological torture he underwent in prison.
In the 1980s, Afghanistan’s Soviet-backed government was fighting a guerrilla war against “Mujahideen” Islamist rebels at the time, following the Soviet invasion in 1979.
The Netherlands has previously tried three high ranking officials of the Afghan military intelligence service for similar crimes in the same period in Afghanistan.
UNHCR express concern over Afghan women and girls plight
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has once again expressed concern about the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan, saying that the country cannot leave its women and girls behind.
In addition to the consequences of conflict, drought, economic crisis, food insecurity and coronation, women and girls in Afghanistan face restrictions on access to and access to education, as well as greater security risks, the agency wrote in a tweet on Wednesday.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have imposed restrictions on women by gaining power. They have so far not allowed girls to go to school and barred women from government work.
On the other hand, the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has severely affected women and girls.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) says women and children in Afghanistan are bearing the brunt of the country’s humanitarian crisis.
