Ex-Communication Minister Jailed for Three Years

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2019)

Abdul Razaq Wahidi, the former Afghan Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology, has been arrested by the anti-corruption heavy crimes task force, the Attorney General Office (AGO) said on Monday.

Minister Wahidi is sentenced to three years in prison on corruption charges and misuse of authority while he was serving as deputy minister of finance in 2015.

In 2017, he was accused of corruption in the collection of 10 percent levy on telecom services and suspended from his job as Minister of Telecommunication. But later he was acquitted by a special court.

According to the AGO Spokesman, Wahidi was taken to the Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul on Monday.