Ex-Afghan Spy Chief Leaks New Information Regarding Govt, IEC, Taliban

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2019)

Former Afghan intelligence chief and current presidential candidate Rahmatullah Nabil on Sunday claimed that the National Directorate of Security (NDS) received reports of money injection in 2014 elections while he was in charge.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, he said huge contracts have been awarded by the government during the last couple of years in return for supporting a specific candidate in the upcoming elections. Nabil claimed that President Ghani is misusing government resources for his premature election campaigns. He further accused the government of opening 40 electoral offices in the provinces before the launch of election campaigns.

The former spy chief also claimed that President Ghani’s recent trips and decrees are merely for campaign purposes. He added that 95 percent of the recent appointments and dismissals have made for campaign purposes. He said the recent visit of Afghan officials led by the National Security Advisor Hamdullah Muhib to Pakistan served as an electoral campaign for 2019 elections.

Nabil criticized the Independent Election Commission (IEC) for delaying the provincial council and district council elections, saying it will decrease people’s observation in the presidential election. He said his electoral ticket was observing every step taken by the IEC members including changes in their lifestyle and their hidden meetings.

He said the National Unity Government (NUG) term is not extendable. However, he said his electoral team is not supporting chaos and protests.

Nabil suggested that President Ghani should not be allowed to appoint or dismiss officials, sign contracts or travel to provinces until re-election of a new president. He purposed that all candidates including President Ghani should not visit foreign countries until the end of the election.

Regarding the ongoing efforts for peace in Afghanistan, Nabil said the Taliban group is seeking to rule over the whole country as the Islamic Emirate. He said the group does not believe in democracy and peace.

“Taliban wants to establish an Islamic emirate in Afghanistan and then bring weak-minded people as technocrats in government,” he said.

On the allegations of sexual favors for top government positions, Nabil said that an independent justice center must be formed to independently investigate the case.

Ghani’s office has not reacted to Nabil’s comments yet.