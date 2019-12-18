Every day On Average, 9 Children Either Dies, Gets Injured In Afghanistan

Based on the latest report of UNICEF, Afghanistan is the most dangerous country for children as the children’s causalities in 2019 increased by 11% compared to 2018.

UNICEF in their latest report stressed that the main reason behind this disaster is the increase in suicide attacks.

“In the first 3 quarters of 2019, 631 children were killed, and 1830 were injured, and this shows an increase of 11% compared to 2018,” said Abubaker Kampu head of UNICEF in Afghanistan.

According to the report, from 2009 to 2018 nearly 6500 children were killed and 15000 children were wounded in Afghanistan which makes it the most dangerous country for children around the world.

Some of the statistics regarding Afghan children are as follows:

3.8 million Children need humanity aids

3.7 million Qualified children do not go to school

600 thousand children under the age of 5 are malnourished

30% of the children are doing physical works

UNICEF suggested reactions from the government regarding the extreme situation of children in Afghanistan.