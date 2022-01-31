European Parliament to host ‘Afghan Women Days’

(Last Updated On: January 31, 2022)

Bayat Foundation officials said Monday that they have distributed foodstuff to hundreds of needy families in Laghman province.

According to the officials the food parcels included flour, rice and oil.

Needy families were first identified through an assessment survey before being handed the aid.

“We have now distributed aid to at-risk families in Laghman as part of our campaign to provide food to desperate Afghans. The foodstuff included flour, rice and oil that was distributed. We will also distribute in other provinces,” said Haji Mohammad Ismail, deputy head of Bayat Foundation.

Residents of the province, who received the food, welcomed the aid.

“It is a big donation in the current circumstances. We face economic problems,” said one Laghman resident, who received aid.

“We don’t have anything, everything is expensive. We can’t feed our children,” said another resident of Laghman.

“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation,” said another resident of Laghman.

These recipients also called on other charity organizations to help needy people.

“We received Bayat Foundation’s aid in a difficult economic situation. We call on the other charity organizations to help people in the current situation,” said Shaharyar, another resident of Laghman.

Bayat Foundation officials said that they continue to distribute aid to other provinces.