Featured
European Parliament condemns violence, urges immediate ceasefire
The European Parliament has condemned the high levels of violence in Afghanistan over the past few weeks and called on all stakeholders to call an immediate ceasefire.
In a statement issued by the parliament, members said: “We welcome the launch of the direct peace negotiations between the Government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. A comprehensive peace process is a precondition to end four decades of death and destruction and to bringing stability, security and peace to Afghanistan.
“Intra-Afghan negotiations are key to the peace process. The European Parliament will insist on the need to be inclusive in these Afghan-owned and Afghan-led negotiations,” the statement read.
Members of parliament also said all political factions and civil society, including Afghan women, youth and minorities, should be involved in the talks and throughout the whole process.
“It is essential that everyone in Afghanistan feels represented during the negotiations and in the next government, in order to safeguard respect for human rights, notably women’s and children’s rights.”
The European Parliament also stated at this critical juncture, domestic stability is of utmost importance.
“We, therefore, condemn the eruption of violence during the last weeks and call upon all stakeholders in Afghanistan to put in place an immediate and permanent ceasefire. The responsible for the recent terrorist attacks and the continuous violence need to be held accountable,” their statement read.
In conclusion, the statement read: “The European Parliament stands ready to facilitate and support the peace process with the aim of preserving the values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, building upon the political, economic and social achievements of the people of Afghanistan.”
The European Parliament is an important forum for political debate and decision-making at the EU level.
Featured
16 die in two separate road accidents in Herat province
At least 16 people died in two separate road accidents on Thursday in western Herat province.
The first accident happened in Adraksan district on the Herat-Kandahar highway early Thursday morning.
Provincial Governor’s spokesman Jelani Farhad said at least 11 people died in this crash after a passenger bus and a minibus collided on the highway.
He stated that the second accident happened when two vehicles and an oil tanker collided on the Herat-Islam Qala highway at around 10 am on Thursday.
According to Jelani, at least five people died in that accident and four more injured.
Officials said most road accidents in the country are because of reckless driving and speeding – and poor road conditions.
Featured
Iran’s absence in Doha was due to tensions with US: Abdullah
Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah says Iran did not attend the opening ceremony of the historic peace talks between Afghanistan and the Taliban in Doha last month due to tensions with the United States.
“Iran was invited…Sometimes their relations with the United States which [are] under a lot of tension at the moment, those things affect their decisions [of] participating in a conference or not,” Abdullah said in an interview with Voice of America this week.
He said however that despite their absence from the event, Iran supported the peace process.
Abdullah also said Tehran had “legitimate concerns” and “legitimate interests” in Afghanistan adding that Iran’s contacts with various Taliban groups could be used to advance peace efforts.
This comes after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, told a Washington-based research group, the United States Institute of Peace, last week that US-Iran relations were getting in the way of Iran cooperating with Afghanistan’s peace process.
“Iran would like to keep us entangled in a conflict without winning or losing but paying a high price until there is an agreement between the US and Iran,” he said.
Iran refuted the claims but deputy foreign minister for political affairs, Abbas Araghchi, said at the time Iran questioned the US’ intentions in Afghanistan.
“We believe that the US should not be trusted and that the US presence in the region is dangerous and will cause a lot of discord in the region,” said Araghchi.
Business
ADB approves $110 million grant to boost power supply to Afghanistan
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday approved a $110 million grant to boost power supply and strengthen Afghanistan’s energy sector by improving its sustainability and promoting cross-border trade in energy.
“The project will help address Afghanistan’s chronic power shortage by immediately doubling the volume of power imports and ensuring long-term cost-competitive electricity supply,” read a statement issued by ADB.
Once complete, the project will provide improved access to customers and facilitate 500,000 new connections to households, commercial entities, and industrial customers.
“Demand for electricity is growing rapidly in Afghanistan and is essential for the country’s economic growth,” said ADB Energy Specialist Nana Gurgenidze.
“The project will help provide reliable and affordable electricity to households and businesses by strengthening the grid and increasing power import capacity by 900 megawatts, with year-round firm energy imports of 3,000 gigawatt-hours.”
Afghanistan relies on energy imports from neighboring countries to meet its domestic demand and despite significant progress since 2002, only about 34 percent of the population has access to grid-connected electricity.
According to the ADB, the project will finance the construction of 201km of a 500-kilovolt overhead transmission line from the Surkhan substation in Uzbekistan to the Khwaja-Alwan substation in Afghanistan – a key interconnection node to receive power from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.
It will also fund the expansion of a line bay, including associated equipment, at the Khwaja-Alwan substation and the project will allow Uzbek power into the Afghan grid under a 10-year power purchase and sales agreement signed in August 2020 by the Afghanistan and Uzbekistan governments.
In addition, staff, including female engineers at the national power utility Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), will be trained to manage cross-border power transfer and parallel operations, including emergency operation systems with CAPS, read the statement.
European Parliament condemns violence, urges immediate ceasefire
16 die in two separate road accidents in Herat province
Iran’s absence in Doha was due to tensions with US: Abdullah
ADB approves $110 million grant to boost power supply to Afghanistan
Audit finds US Embassy paid $8 million for meals it didn’t need
Kabul peace talks team gets red-carpet welcome in Doha
PEACE BRIEFS: Timeline of intra-Afghan negotiations
Pentagon warns China has world’s largest navy and its getting bigger
German military flight turned back after Turkey refused overflight permission
Most of 200,000 unaccompanied child migrants are Afghans: Report
Morning News Show: Peace negotiations between Afghan gov’t and Taliban
Tahawol: Intra-Afghan peace talks
Sola: Doha intra-Afghan Talks discussed
Zerbena: Poverty rate remains high in Afghanistan
Morning News Show Part2: Concerns over limitation of access to information
Trending
- Featured5 days ago
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
- Featured5 days ago
Taliban team member says contentious issue is US-Taliban deal
- Featured4 days ago
Pakistan PM warns a hasty foreign troop withdrawal would be unwise
- Featured4 days ago
Fighting flares between Armenia, Azerbaijan over disputed region
- Featured4 days ago
Bayat Foundation steps in to help vulnerable Surobi residents
- Featured4 days ago
Afghan peace negotiator says they hope to finalize agenda soon
- Featured3 days ago
Abdullah says crisis will deepen if peace opportunity is not seized
- Featured1 day ago
Afghan talks team meets with religious council in Doha