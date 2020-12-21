European countries shut doors to UK as new coronavirus strain spreads

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)

European countries began to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with several banning planes and trains over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country, Reuters reported.

Among the countries to impose a travel ban were Belgium, which said it would close its borders to flights and trains from the United Kingdom, and Italy and the Netherlands, which also ordered the suspension of flights from Britain.

“The COVID variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

“In the meantime we choose the path of maximum prudence.”

Germany meanwhile has announced it will restrict flights from Britain and South Africa – which has also detected a new coronavirus strain, a government spokesman said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers, Reuters reported.

Johnson’s government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas, and also reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the ban on incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday.

Belgium was also in touch with France over road transit passengers from Britain, Reuters reported.

The Italian order blocked any flights departing from Britain and prohibited anyone who had transited through it in the last 14 days from entering Italy.

The Italian health ministry said flights leaving for Britain would not be affected, to allow those living there to return home.

The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday and the restrictions will remain in place until January 1, the Dutch government said.

Germany wants to ban all flights from the United Kingdom from midnight until January 6, Bild newspaper said, citing government sources.