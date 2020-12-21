Latest News
European countries shut doors to UK as new coronavirus strain spreads
(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)
European countries began to close their doors to travellers from the United Kingdom on Sunday, with several banning planes and trains over concerns about a new coronavirus strain that is spreading quickly through the country, Reuters reported.
Among the countries to impose a travel ban were Belgium, which said it would close its borders to flights and trains from the United Kingdom, and Italy and the Netherlands, which also ordered the suspension of flights from Britain.
“The COVID variant recently discovered in London is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.
“In the meantime we choose the path of maximum prudence.”
Germany meanwhile has announced it will restrict flights from Britain and South Africa – which has also detected a new coronavirus strain, a government spokesman said.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Saturday that the new strain had led to spiralling infection numbers, Reuters reported.
Johnson’s government tightened its COVID-19 restrictions for London and nearby areas, and also reversed plans to ease restrictions over the Christmas period.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo said the ban on incoming travel from Britain covers Eurostar services via the Channel Tunnel and will take effect for at least 24 hours from midnight on Sunday.
Belgium was also in touch with France over road transit passengers from Britain, Reuters reported.
The Italian order blocked any flights departing from Britain and prohibited anyone who had transited through it in the last 14 days from entering Italy.
The Italian health ministry said flights leaving for Britain would not be affected, to allow those living there to return home.
The Netherlands banned flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday and the restrictions will remain in place until January 1, the Dutch government said.
Germany wants to ban all flights from the United Kingdom from midnight until January 6, Bild newspaper said, citing government sources.
Two wounded in Kabul IED explosion
(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)
At least two people were wounded in a magnetic IED explosion in Kabul city Monday morning, Kabul police confirmed.
According to police the incident happened in Mahbas Square in PD12 at about 10:15am.
“One civilian and one security force [member] were wounded when a magnetic IED targeted a Ranger type vehicle,” police stated.
So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This is the latest in a string of explosions that rattle the city on a daily basis.
A marked increase in magnetic IEDs, attached to targeted vehicles, has been recorded in the past few months. These incidents, which happen on a daily basis, have caused major concern among the city’s residents.
Amrullah Saleh apologizes to Kabul residents for road closures
(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh has apologized to the people of Kabul for the inconvenience caused after roads were closed on Sunday night around the Intercontinental Hotel where his son’s wedding was being held.
The closure of roads, which caused major traffic disruption in areas around the hotel sparked a furious backlash from the public on social media.
On Monday, Saleh apologized on his Facebook page and said: “I did not give any direct or indirect instructions to any security agency to close [roads]. Anyway, even if these reports have caused the slightest damage to your peace of mind, I apologize to every person.”
Angry residents posted on social media that the reason for the road closures had been due to his son’s wedding but Saleh said this was not the case and roads were closed following the explosion targeting MP Khan Mohammad Wardak earlier in the day.
“When I asked about the story [closure of roads], they [officials] said that after the explosion that targeted MP Khan Mohammad Wardak, some of the roads were closed and traffic was disrupted,” Saleh said.
He did however acknowledge that there had been a wedding.
“We had a party at the Intercontinental Hotel but did not block the road in any way. Some of our guests were high-ranking government officials and if they closed the roads I apologize again.” Saleh said.
Saleh says death toll at 10 after Sunday’s explosion in Kabul
(Last Updated On: December 21, 2020)
In his report back following the 6.30am security meeting, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Monday that the death toll from Sunday’s explosion in Kabul was at 10 while 52 people had been wounded.
The explosion in PD5 in Kabul appeared to have targeted the convoy of Khan Mohammad Wardak, a member of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament).
Saleh said indications point towards it having been a car bomb that specifically targeted Wardak’s convoy.
He said according to eyewitnesses, a car stopped in the intersection, where the explosion happened, minutes before Wardak’s convoy drove past.
Saleh said among the dead was a six-year-old child.
He also said that of the 52 people wounded, only six are still hospitalized as the rest have been released. According to him most of the injuries were caused by flying glass – which resulted in superficial wounds.
The explosion happened at about 9:45am on Sunday in Spin Kalay square. Widespread damage was done to buildings in the area – many of which were glass-fronted multi-story blocks.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the explosion
