Europe is new coronavirus epicenter – WHO

(Last Updated On: March 14, 2020)

Italy now has the most coronavirus cases in Europe and on Friday, it announced its most daily casualties for COVID-19.

Following Italy, Spain stands in the 2nd position with the most cases of COVID-19 in Europe having 50% casualties Friday.

WHO launches a charity fund to help legal and individual entities to cope covid-19.

Coronavirus has killed 5,381 people globally so far. More than 2,000 casualties were non-Chinese.