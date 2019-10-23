EU, US Call on Afghan Gov’t to Be Prepared For Formal Talks with Taliban

The European Union and United States issued a 17-article joint statement on Tuesday regarding the Afghan peace process.

The statement was issued following a meeting between the Special Envoys and Special Representatives of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United Nations and the United States of American in Brussels on October 22.

Participants of the meeting have called on President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other prominent Afghan leaders to focus immediately on preparing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for formal Intra-Afghan Negotiations with the Taliban, including the naming of an inclusive national negotiating team.

In addition, the representatives have urged all sides to observe a ceasefire for the duration of Intra-Afghan Negotiations to enable participants to reach agreement on a political roadmap of Afghanistan’s future.

The EU and U.S. have committed to work with Afghan government, Taliban and other Afghan political and civil society leaders to end the war for the benefit of all Afghans.