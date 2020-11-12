Latest News
EU to host anti-corruption meeting in Kabul ahead of donor summit
The EU Delegation to Afghanistan will on Thursday hold the sixth annual anti-corruption conference in order to take stock of results achieved in fighting corruption.
This comes ahead of next month’s donor pledging conference where the international community will meet to discuss financial assistance to Afghanistan for the period 2021 to 2024.
The EU said in a statement that in addition to the keynote addresses by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, UN Special Representative Deborah Lyons and EU Ambassador to Afghanistan Andreas Von Brandt, the conference will bring together experts, policy makers, civil society and international partners engaged in anti-corruption efforts in Afghanistan.
The conference is jointly organized by the Ministry of Finance, UNAMA and the EU Delegation to Afghanistan.
“Fighting corruption builds trust in a society, something Afghanistan is in dire need of. Soon, Afghan and international partners will meet at the upcoming Geneva Conference where anti-corruption is expected to be at the center of discussions and decisions.
“The conference here in Kabul serves as a starting point for the discussions in Geneva, and an opportunity to reflect on Afghanistan’s anti-corruption efforts. Some progress has been done, but there is more work to be done. I look forward to discussing this with representatives from civil society, the government and the international community,” EU Ambassador Andreas Von Brandt said.
This year’s conference has been integrated with the Afghanistan National Peace and Development Framework II (ANPDP II) workshop on effective governance and anti-corruption.
The aim is to provide inputs to the enrichment of ANPDF II when it comes to defining priorities of the Government in the fight against corruption for the next four years.
Latest News
Parliament to vote on ten of nominated ministers next week
The Lower House of the Afghan Parliament (Wolesi Jirga) will put a poll box for voting for 10 of the government’s ministerial nominees next week, the MPs said Wednesday.
According to MPs, the documents of these ministerial nominees have been assessed and they will face a confidence vote in parliament next Monday.
A number of MPs, however, stated that the committees should finalize the reviewing documents of all candidates, urging “to decide on the fate of all nominees.”
MP Ghulam Farooq Nazari stated: “It would be a protracted process; instead of three candidates each day, all ten nominees should be called on one day.”
The latest development comes after President Ashraf Ghani introduced the cabinet nominees last month, just seven months after the formation of the new government.
Meanwhile, members of parliament have also criticized the long-running tenures of acting ministers, calling on the MPs to vote for the candidates based on their abilities.
MP Allah Gul Mujahid accused some of the acting ministers of inefficiency during their tenures, stating “no changes would be made even if they succeed to receive a vote of confidence.”
Latest News
Biden to consider keeping counterterror forces in Afghanistan
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden may consider keeping a small contingent of counterterrorism troops in Afghanistan, a move expected to face resistance from the Taliban, analysts told Stars and Stripes.
But analysts say the Biden administration is expected to retain most aspects of the US-Taliban deal struck in February.
Like President Donald Trump, the president-elect has spoken out against “forever wars,” including America’s longest, in Afghanistan. But while Trump wanted all troops home by Christmas, Biden has said he would consider keeping a small counterterrorism force there, Stars and Stripes reported.
“I support drawing down the troops. But here’s the problem, we still have to worry about terrorism and [the Islamic State],” Biden told Stars and Stripes.
Earlier this week Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a congratulatory tweet to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris that he wanted to continue and deepen the “multilayered strategic partnership with the United States … including in counterterrorism and bringing peace to Afghanistan.”
The Taliban, on the other hand, have told Biden he should stick firmly to the deal negotiated by his predecessor — even though they have fallen short of meeting several of the conditions — and fully withdraw international troops by the agreement’s May deadline.
“The Islamic Emirate would like to stress to the … American president-elect and future administration that implementation of the agreement is the most reasonable and effective tool for ending the conflict between … our countries,” the group said in a statement.
Although there have been calls from Afghan lawmakers for the deal struck by the Trump administration and the Taliban to be renegotiated — including the clause calling for the full withdrawal of international forces — doing so would mean the U.S. would have to “recommit to war,” said Ashley Jackson, a researcher with the Overseas Development Institute to Stars and Stripes.
“And I don’t know if the U.S., or Biden specifically, is willing to do that,” Jackson said. “Whatever he does, he’s walking a tightrope.”
U.S. military leaders have said withdrawing all international troops from the country was contingent on the Taliban meeting the conditions in the deal. The focus of the new U.S. administration will be to ensure the security of the United States and its allies, analysts said.
“If the Biden Administration is satisfied on that front, it might largely keep the same deal,” university lecturer and journalist Dawood Azami said.
Latest News
Uzbekistan supports Afghan-led peace process: Uzbek Minister
Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov in a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Wednesday, said his country supports an Afghan-own and Afghan-led peace process and is ready to help in this respect, Abdullah’s office said in a statement.
According to the statement Kamilov said that Uzbekistan also supports the Afghan peace negotiations in Doha.
“We welcome Uzbekistan president’s stance at Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit where he supported the peace efforts in Afghanistan and encouraged other members of the summit to support the (Afghan) peace process,” Abdullah said in the meeting.
Abdullah Abdullah, who is leading a delegation in a visit to Uzbekistan, met with Uzbek officials to discuss the Afghan peace process among other topics related to relations between the two countries.
During the meeting with Kamilov Abdullah further said that: “There is an exceptional opportunity to achieve peace in Afghanistan.”
He said that the Afghan government remains committed to using the opportunity for peace.
“We urge the Taliban to seize this opportunity and work for peace,” Abdullah said. “We condemn the violence (in the country). No one should seek political concessions by increasing violence.”
Peace in Afghanistan means peace in the region and Central Asia, Abdullah said.
Abdullah also thanked Uzbekistan for its role and efforts for the Afghan peace process, the statement read.
