EU to Abdullah: ‘political divisions must end now’

(Last Updated On: April 29, 2020)

Head of the EU Delegation, Member States Ambassadors present in Kabul, and the Ambassador of Norway had an audio call with Abdullah Abdullah on Wednesday.

The EU said in a statement that it emphasized that “the political divisions must end now.”

“If the internal disagreements are allowed to continue, it will put the future and wellbeing of the Afghan people at risk,” the statement said.

The EU emphasized that the broader interest of Afghan people must come first.

The EU stated that the necessity to ensure the robust and collective response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and to start the peace negotiations makes resolving the situation of greatest urgency.

“As friends and major donors to Afghanistan, we also expressed concern that lack of progress may negatively affect future funding for security and development of the country, “ the EU noted.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abdullah said in a tweet that he has reassured the ambassadors that he is keen to resolve the political impasse to pay undivided attention to the struggle against COVID-19 and peace efforts.

“We also stressed the importance of ceasefire for peace,” Abdullah tweeted.

So far, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani who was announced as the winner of the presidential election by the IEC and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah – who announced a parallel government following a dispute over election results, failed to resolve their political disagreements.