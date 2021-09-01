COVID-19
EU says it has reached target of vaccinating 70% of adult population
The European Commission said on Tuesday that 70% of the European Union’s adult population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, hitting a target it had set at the beginning of the year.
The announcement marks an important milestone in the EU vaccination strategy after a slow start, but it also masks big differences among EU countries, with some nations being well above the 70% goal while others in the poorer eastern region of the bloc are far behind, Reuters reported.
“70% of adults in the European Union are now fully vaccinated and that is more than 250 million people who are immunized and this is a great achievement,” the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a recorded video.
In January, the Commission said that “by summer 2021, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70% of the adult population.”
This was interpreted as meaning that each of the 27 EU member states should hit that target by September. Many, fearing they could not, criticized the Commission in internal meetings, documents seen by Reuters showed.
Two die in Japan after shots from suspended Moderna vaccines
Two people died after receiving Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine shots that were among lots later suspended following the discovery of contaminants, Japan’s health ministry said on Saturday.
The men in their 30s died this month within days of receiving their second Moderna doses, the ministry said in a release. Each had a shot from one of three manufacturing lots suspended on Thursday. The causes of death are being investigated, Reuters reported.
Japan halted the use of 1.63 million Moderna doses shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide, more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, received reports of contaminants in some vials.
“At this time, we do not have any evidence that these deaths are caused by the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna and Takeda said in a statement on Saturday. “It is important to conduct a formal investigation to determine whether there is any connection.”
The government has also said no safety or efficacy issues had been identified and the suspension of the three Moderna batches was a precaution, Reuters reported.
Japan has administered more than 124 million COVID-19 vaccine shots, with about 44% of the population fully inoculated.
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 213 million
More than 213.07 million people have been infected by COVID-19 globally and 4.6 million have died, data on Wednesday showed.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
India meanwhile on Wednesday reported 37,593 new infections of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the federal government said in a statement adding that deaths rose by 648, taking the toll to 435,110.
In Australia, authorities are struggling to control a third wave of the virus and have locked down more than half of its 25 million population, including its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.
Sydney’s COVID-19 infections hit a daily record on Wednesday, putting parts of the health system under pressure.
Japan, which is hosting the Paralympic Games, is also struggling to contain a new outbreak and is expected to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures, taking the total to 21.
China reports no new local COVID-19 cases for first time since July
China’s health authority reported on Monday that there were no new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 for the first time since July.
The latest outbreak was driven mainly by infections first detected on July 20 among a few airport workers in the eastern city of Nanjing who had been contracted to the highly transmissible Delta variant, first identified in India, Reuters reported.
Since then, more than 1,200 people in China have been confirmed to be infected, though not all of them were cases of the Delta variant.
The outbreak has spurred local authorities across the country to impose tough counter-epidemic measures including mass testing for millions of people to identify and isolate carriers, as well as treat the infected.
No one has died in the current outbreak, which has largely focused on the cities of Nanjing and Yangzhou in the province of Jiangsu, near the financial hub of Shanghai.
China has taken a zero-tolerance approach towards containing new infections, wary of the social and economic upheavals caused by the initial outbreak of COVID-19 early last year in the world’s most populous nation.
Mainland China as of Aug. 22 has recorded 94,652 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 4,636, unchanged since late January.
