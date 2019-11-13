EU Reiterates Its Readiness to Accompany Afghan Peace Talks

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2019)

The European Union is ready to accompany an Afghan-owned and an Afghan-led peace process, the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini says.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Federica Mogherini hoped that the United States and Taliban representatives resume their stalled talks as it would be a “step to prepare the launch of a genuine intra-Afghan peace process with direct negotiations between the government and the Taliban”.

Mogherini, who is also the Vice-President of the European Commission, said the EU is ready to support this process from the very beginning to the end.

“We would like to see political forces joining efforts in view of a proper formal peace process to be launched between a legitimate government following the elections and the Taliban with the international community and some regional players accompanying this properly,” Mogherini said.

She added that the EU is seeing a role for itself as it has no hidden agendas.

“We have an interest only in peace, security and stability and rights for the Afghan people. And in this respect, we are ready to support,” the EU High Representative added.

Meanwhile, China says it is ready to provide a platform for dialogue and facilitate the Afghan peace and reconciliation process “on the basis of respecting the will of all Afghan parties”.

China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang, during a regular press briefing on Monday, told reporters that China firmly supports a broad and inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

“We support the constructive dialogue involving all parties in Afghanistan, including the Afghan government and the Afghan Taliban,” Geng Shuang said, “at present, we are in communication with all Afghan parties on convening the intra-Afghan meeting in China.”