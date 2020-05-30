EU reaffirms commitment to support Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2020)

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) has adopted conclusions reaffirming the EU’s political commitment to support the people of Afghanistan on their path towards peace, security, stability, democracy, prosperity, and self-reliance.

The council said in a statement that the EU will condition its future political and financial support to ensure that the republican, democratic, and values-based principles are protected and further promoted.

.@EUCouncil adopted conclusions reaffirming its political and economic support for the people of #Afghanistan on their path towards peace, security, democracy and prosperity 🇪🇺🇦🇫 Read more: https://t.co/OnM6pmRYTF @EUinAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/n7D0pQYmwg — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) May 29, 2020

“The conclusions also reiterate the EU’s support for a negotiated political settlement leading to lasting peace and reconciliation, which must build on the democratic and human rights achievements of the past 19 years,” the statement said.

In its conclusions, the Council calls on the Taliban to build trust and confidence allowing the prompt start of intra-Afghan negotiations based on the sufficient numbers of prisoners already released.

“The Taliban should respect both the spirit and letter of their bilateral agreement with the government of the United States signed in Doha on 29 February 2020. In this regard, the EU strongly condemns attacks on humanitarian and medical personnel and facilities, including the horrific attack at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul of 12 May,” the statement noted.

The conclusions stress that the EU stands ready to provide political and financial support for the people of Afghanistan by: