Latest News
EU reaffirms commitment to support Afghanistan
The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) has adopted conclusions reaffirming the EU’s political commitment to support the people of Afghanistan on their path towards peace, security, stability, democracy, prosperity, and self-reliance.
The council said in a statement that the EU will condition its future political and financial support to ensure that the republican, democratic, and values-based principles are protected and further promoted.
.@EUCouncil adopted conclusions reaffirming its political and economic support for the people of #Afghanistan on their path towards peace, security, democracy and prosperity 🇪🇺🇦🇫
Read more: https://t.co/OnM6pmRYTF @EUinAfghanistan pic.twitter.com/n7D0pQYmwg
— EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) May 29, 2020
“The conclusions also reiterate the EU’s support for a negotiated political settlement leading to lasting peace and reconciliation, which must build on the democratic and human rights achievements of the past 19 years,” the statement said.
In its conclusions, the Council calls on the Taliban to build trust and confidence allowing the prompt start of intra-Afghan negotiations based on the sufficient numbers of prisoners already released.
“The Taliban should respect both the spirit and letter of their bilateral agreement with the government of the United States signed in Doha on 29 February 2020. In this regard, the EU strongly condemns attacks on humanitarian and medical personnel and facilities, including the horrific attack at the Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul of 12 May,” the statement noted.
The conclusions stress that the EU stands ready to provide political and financial support for the people of Afghanistan by:
- Supporting the Geneva Ministerial Pledging Conference
- Strengthening EU assistance for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic
- Using all instruments available in full cooperation and complementarity with the UN, NATO and regional partners, to contribute to the stabilization of the country
- Supporting institutional reform and capacity-building, including in the sectors of security and defense, based on the principles of democratic governance and human rights
- Assisting with the reintegration of former fighters as well as their families, the victims of conflict and the most vulnerable, including through specialized child protection programs
- Promoting regional cooperation, stability, peace, trade and sustainable connectivity in line with “Connecting Europe and Asia – Building blocks for an EU Strategy” as adopted by the Foreign Affairs Council in October 2018
Latest News
Police arrest irresponsible armed men, rescue woman – Takhar
Afghan forces have arrested a group of irresponsible armed men in operation in Takhar province, rescuing a woman, police confirmed.
The operation was conducted in Pir Kanda Kaw, Persian name, area in Farkhar district of the province on Friday night.
Khalil Asir, a spokesman for the provincial police told Ariana News that the gang’s head was shot dead in fire exchanges and six members of the bands were detained by police.
Asir added that a woman – Kabul’s resident – who was abducted by the gang has been rescued.
Meanwhile, Afghan forces have seized a number of weapons and ammo of the group during the raids.
The band was involved in murders, armed robbery, kidnappings, and harassment of people, Police further said.
COVID-19
ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus
COVID19 took the life of an employee of the Ariana International Television Network.
Sulaiman Yousufi, an employee of Ariana News and Ariana TV, died of coronavirus today.
Mr. Sulaiman Yousufi was infected by the Coronavirus a few days ago and died early today after severe suffering from respiratory troubles.
Yousufi had been working in the transportation department of Ariana TV and Ariana News for over a decade.
He is survived by a son and two daughters.
Latest News
Prisoner release; Taliban’s technical team negotiating with gov’t
Both the Taliban team and the government are negotiating on how to verify and release the prisoners, as well as obtaining guarantees of not returning to the war, Arg said.
An agreement on peace between the Taliban and the government has not yet been reached, but the US-Taliban peace agreement which was signed three months ago in Doha, Qatar says that the Afghan government should release 5,000 Taliban prisoners in exchange for 1,000 prisoners from the Taliban side.
A Taliban delegation is now in Kabul negotiating the prisoners’ release.
However, the Taliban has said that the team was in Kabul only to monitor the release of prisoners and has no further authority over other aspects of the peace process.
The Afghan government and the Taliban in their latest actions came to an agreement about a three-day ceasefire on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr.
The Afghan government is now urging the Taliban to take new and more practical steps in the process of starting Intra-Afghan negotiations.
Arg said that the government’s negotiating team was ready and that the government was committed to take new measures.
Sediq Sediqqi, the presidential spokesman said that the Afghan government had taken major steps towards peace and it was time for the Taliban to show the green light.
Sources close to the Taliban said that the unannounced ceasefire by the group is ongoing, but they will not start the Intra-Afghan negotiations until thousands of the Taliban prisoners are released.
The United States and the international community are waiting for the Afghan government and the Taliban to begin the first round of Intra-Afghan Talks, as the start of these talks could open new doors to the Afghan peace process.
EU reaffirms commitment to support Afghanistan
Police arrest irresponsible armed men, rescue woman – Takhar
ATN employee Sulaiman Yousufi dies of Coronavirus
Prisoner release; Taliban’s technical team negotiating with gov’t
Sola: Mechanism of Taliban prisoner release from government
COVID-19 update: Afghanistan’s cases reach 2,349
Taliban attack kill five pro-government forces – Takhar
IMF to disburse US$220 million to Afghanistan to fight COVID19 pandemic
Over seven million children at risk of hunger – Afghanistan
US to drawdown troops in Afghanistan ahead of schedule
Sola: Mechanism of Taliban prisoner release from government
Morning News Show: emphasis on ceasefire continuation between government and Taliban
Tahawol: Efforts to kick start intra-Afghan peace talks
Coronavirrs: COVID-19 outbreak in Afghanistan
Sola: Ceasefire ends, war resumes
Trending
- Business5 days ago
Locusts attack along India-Pakistan border threatening food security
- COVID-195 days ago
COVID19 updates Afghanistan; cases rise to 11,173
- Latest News5 days ago
Australian researchers record world’s fastest internet speed
- Sola5 days ago
Sola: Second day of government, Taliban ceasefire
- Business4 days ago
Central bank to run campaign promote Afghani in western provinces
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 658 new cases, total 11831
- Latest News3 days ago
Trump seeks full withdrawal from Afghanistan
- COVID-194 days ago
Masks too dangerous for infants: Japanese health experts