EU reacts to the IEA’s home search operations calling it a ‘crime’

(Last Updated On: February 28, 2022)

The European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan reacted to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) recent house-to-house search operations calling it a “crime”.

Von Brant, the European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan said in a Twitter message on Monday to the IEA that Afghanistan is being watched by the world despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

“The intimidations, house searches, arrests, and violence against members of different ethnic groups and women are crimes and must stop immediately,” Von Brant tweeted, adding that “despite Putin’s war, we are watching you.”

This comes after the IEA launched house-to-house search operations in Kabul last week.

On Sunday IEA claimed that dozens of people have been arrested in a cleanup operation in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that began two days ago.

Those arrested included nine kidnappers, six Daesh members and 53 thieves, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a press conference, adding several kidnapped people were also rescued.

He said that the operation was being conducted for the safety of the people and they should not be worried about it.