Latest News
EU Parliament worried about ‘eruption of violence’ in Afghanistan
The EU has condemned targeted killings of journalists, human rights defenders, and civil society representatives and continuous violence in Afghanistan and called for an immediate ceasefire.
In a statement issued on Friday, the European Parliament called for a ceasefire and for parties to the conflict to continue the peace process in order to preserve the fundamental rights and principles in a future Afghanistan.
The statement comes days after three female media workers were assassinated in eastern Nangarhar province.
Chair of the Delegation for relations with Afghanistan Petras Austrevicius stated: “During the last months, we have seen an eruption of violence. It is very worrisome that this violence targets systematically those who contribute to an open and free society and who ensure the freedom of speech and media. Women are very often victims of these targeted attacks.”
“On behalf of the European Parliament, we condemn in the strongest terms the targeted assassinations of journalists, human rights defenders and civil society representatives,” Austrevicius said.
The European Parliament also called on the Afghan government to conduct thorough and transparent investigations and hold those responsible for the terrorist attacks accountable.
“The European Parliament urges all sides to stop the violence and put in place an immediate and permanent ceasefire. We call all sides to continue the peace negotiations,” he stated.
“The European Parliament insists that whatever the outcome of peace negotiations will be, a future constitution must guarantee the fundamental rights and principles of a free and open society, built upon the political, economic and social achievements of the people of Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban have taken place since 12 September 2020 in Doha, the capital of Qatar to try to reach a peace agreement.
The EU stated that since then, the situation for civil society in the country has been rapidly deteriorating with at least fourteen targeted killings of journalists and human rights defenders by unidentified armed individuals or by explosive devices.
Latest News
British national arrested for allegedly selling illegal alcohol in Kabul
A British national, reportedly known as ‘the milkman’ was arrested this week in PD10 in Kabul city after being caught with thousands of dollars worth of illegal alcohol.
Afghanistan National Police said in a statement earlier in the week that the “foreign national selling alcohol beverages in bulk to customers was arrested in PD10 of Kabul city.”
Police also said they seized almost 2,000 bottles of alcohol, thousands of dollars in cash, and an armoured Land Cruiser.
Britain’s The Sun newspaper on Saturday identified the suspect as Ian Cameron, a former member of Britain’s Royal Military Police.
Police told The Sun they seized 730 bottles of spirits, 1160 bottles of beer, and dozens of cartons of boxed wine and champagne.
According to the report, Cameron was known locally as “the milkman”.
Sources meanwhile stated that Cameron worked alone and used the Land Cruiser to deliver alcohol to customers and that he was the city’s main black market alcohol dealer.
“He supplied everyone. Ministers, MPs, the police,” one MP, who was also a customer, told The Sun.
Another customer told Ariana News he would regularly send out price lists via What’s App and supplied to both individuals and to shops in the city.
An MoI official told Ariana News on Friday that Cameron is being held in a counter narcotics facility and that the case has been handed over to “the prosecutor’s office, along with the evidence.”
The Sun meanwhile reported that the British Foreign Office said: “We are supporting a British man after his arrest in Afghanistan and our staff are in contact with his friends and family.”
Latest News
US to present honorary IWOC Award to slain Afghan women
The US State Department will award an honorary International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award to seven Afghan women leaders and activists, who were assassinated in 2020 for their “dedication” to improving the lives of Afghans.
The US Department of State said in a statement that US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host the annual International Women of Courage (IWOC) Awards virtual ceremony on March 8, to honor a group of extraordinary women from around the world.
The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden will deliver remarks to recognize the courageous accomplishments of these women.
“In addition to the individual IWOC awards that will be presented on March 8, Secretary Blinken will also present an honorary IWOC award to a group of seven Afghan women who were assassinated in 2020 while serving their communities during a pivotal moment in Afghanistan’s history,” the statement read.
“These tragic murders underscore the alarming trend of increased targeting of women in Afghanistan and the United States condemns these acts of violence,” the statement said.
The Afghan slain women leaders and activists are:
Fatema Natasha Khalil, an official with the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission who was killed, along with her driver, in June 2020 by an IED in Kabul, on her way to her office.
General Sharmila Frough, the head of the Gender Unit in the National Directorate of Security (NDS) was one of the longest-serving female NDS officers, having served as chief of the anti-kidnapping division and working undercover combating criminal networks. General Frough was assassinated in an IED explosion targeting her vehicle in March 2020 in Kabul.
Maryam Noorzad, a midwife who served remote locations in Wardak and Bamyan provinces before working for Médecins Sans Frontières Kabul PD13 hospital. On May 12, 2020, three gunmen attacked the maternity ward of the hospital, but Maryam refused to leave her patient, who was in labor. Maryam, her patient, and the newborn baby were killed in the delivery suite.
Fatima Rajabi, a 23-year-old police officer originally from Ghazni province and a member of the anti-narcotics division. She was traveling to her home village in Jaghori district in a civilian minibus in July 2020 when the Taliban stopped the vehicle and took her captive. Two weeks later, the Taliban killed her and sent her remains, which had gunshot wounds and signs of torture, to her family.
Freshta, daughter of Amir Mohamed, a 35-year-old prison guard with the Office of Prison Administration. She was walking from her residence in Kandahar City to a taxi on her way to work when she was murdered by an unknown gunman on October 25, 2020.
Malalai Maiwand, a reporter at Enikas Radio and TV, was shot and killed, along with her driver, by a gunman on December 10, 2020, in an attack on her vehicle in Jalalabad. Malalai was not the first in her family to be targeted. Five years earlier, her mother, an activist, was also killed by unknown gunmen.
Freshta Kohistani, a 29-year-old women’s rights, and democracy activist was assassinated by unknown gunmen near her home in Kapsia province on December 24, 2020. Kohistani regularly organized events advocating for women’s rights in Afghanistan and used social media as a platform for her messaging.
Latest News
Eight Taliban militants were killed in Kunduz operation
The Afghan Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) launched a clearance operation in northern Kunduz province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) said in a statement on Friday.
According to the statement, the commando forces conducted an operation in the Buz Qandahari area at the outskirt of Kunduz city.
At least eight Taliban militants were killed and four others wounded during the raid, the statement said.
The Afghan forces have destroyed three Taliban hideouts, a vehicle, four motorbikes, dozens of IEDs, ammo, and three explosive caches during the operation, the statement read.
Meanwhile, the MoD stated that three key Taliban members have been arrested in an operation by the Afghan forces in Khwaja Sabz Posh district Takhar province.
The Taliban members were identified as Ali Mohammad known as “Osama”, Mullah Ajmal, and Abdul Ghafoor.
The Taliban has not commented on this regard so far.
British national arrested for allegedly selling illegal alcohol in Kabul
EU Parliament worried about ‘eruption of violence’ in Afghanistan
US to present honorary IWOC Award to slain Afghan women
Eight Taliban militants were killed in Kunduz operation
Hekmatyar gives gov’t 10-day ultimatum to accept HIA demands
Five killed in attack on UN convoy outside Kabul
Biden reviews Guantanamo prison, aims to close it before leaving office
Wardak residents demand justice in wake of Bihsud carnage
US officially rejoins Paris climate pact
Biden says he will never hesitate to use force to protect America
Tahawol: Possible establishment of interim govt discussed
Musharikat: Opportunities & challenges regarding Afghan women discussed
Sola: Khalilzad’s trip to Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Possible Moscow meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Sola: Challenges & opportunities regarding Afghan peace discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad meets with Abdullah as he ‘resumes’ peace discussions
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ghani and Khalilzad meet to discuss next phase in peace process
-
Business4 days ago
Efforts underway to safeguard Afghan women’s property rights
-
Featured4 days ago
Two former US defense secretaries advise against pulling out all troops
-
Sport4 days ago
Ahmed Shah Pakteen becomes first on-field Test umpire from Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gunmen kill three female TV employees in Nangarhar
-
Latest News3 days ago
13 civilians among 16 wounded in Herat shooting
-
Latest News3 days ago
Daesh claims responsibility for killing 3 female TV staffers