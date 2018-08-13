EU, Norway Call for Conclusion of Legal Proceedings against Gen. Dostum

(Last Updated On: August 13, 2018 4:56 pm)

The European Union and Norway in a released statement on Monday called for the conclusion of the legal proceedings against First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum who return to Kabul from more than a year-long exile in Turkey, following the allegation of torturing and abusing a political rival Ahmad Eshchi.

“The European Union and Norway takes note of the return of 1st Vice President, General Abdul Rashid Dostum to Afghanistan. We expect the conclusion of the legal proceedings against General Dostum, in full respect of the law and due process. Nobody should be above the law,” they said in a statement.

“It is important that all Afghans continue to work together to promote peace, stability, and democracy throughout the country, based on full respect for the rule of law by all citizens,” the statement added.

Gen. Dostum return to Kabul on July 22. He went to Turkey after reports in 2016 that his guards had seized political rival Ahmad Eshchi and subjected him to beatings, torture and violent sexual abuse.

He denied the accusations but, amid international demands that he face justice to show that powerful political leaders were not above the law, he left the country in May last year, saying he needed to seek medical treatment in Turkey.