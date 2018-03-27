EU, Iran Back Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2018 7:30 pm)

The European Union and Iran ambassadors in Kabul on Tuesday supported the Tashkent international conference on Afghanistan, considering it as an important step towards regional cooperation.

“It is millstone and important opportunity for regional leaders and partners of Afghanistan to set in Tashkent and discuss together the way that means and consolidate the regional consensus and contribute to economic integration in the region,” the EU envoy, Pierre Mayaudon said.

The Tashkent peace conference was kicked off today aimed at ending the ongoing violence in Afghanistan. President Ashraf Ghani and representatives from 23 countries and international organizations participated in the summit.

Speaking to Ariana News, the Iranian envoy Mohammad Reza Bahrami said that his country supports the Tashkent conference.

“Any step being taken towards ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan will be in favor of all countries in the region,” he said.

Iran’s support for Afghan peace talks comes as the country has been accused of supporting the Taliban militant group in Afghanistan; a charge which Tehran denies.