EU hoping to reopen Kabul diplomatic mission within a month

(Last Updated On: October 25, 2021)

The EU is intending to reopen its diplomatic mission in Afghanistan within a month as the bloc seeks to strengthen its engagement with the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan government.

The Financial Times reported that the move means that EU diplomats will return to Kabul as Brussels seeks to co-ordinate aid efforts and the continued evacuation of some Afghans.

The planned return comes as global powers attempt to work out how to deal with the country’s new leaders, FT reported.

Brussels has said it seeks a “calibrated approach” to the IEA, pursuing engagement with the administration but stopping short of recognition.

It is also responding to efforts by China, Russia and Turkey, which did not close their embassies when Afghanistan’s former government was overthrown, to build close ties with the new regime, FT reported.

Brussels sent an exploratory mission to Afghanistan last month to assess the feasibility of sending diplomats back to Kabul, aware that without a presence on the ground, it lacked the access required to effectively implement a pledged regional aid package worth about €1bn.

Over the past month Brussels has sought to strike an agreement with Kabul that would allow private security personnel or member state guards to protect the building. But it has reluctantly accepted that there is no alternative to abiding by rules that mean foreign diplomatic representations must be guarded only by IEA security forces, a source told the Financial Times.

EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said that “a final decision has not been taken yet” on the security provision.

“We can confirm that we are working on establishing a minimal presence on the ground. For security reasons, we cannot enter into the details,” she said in a statement to the FT.

“At this stage, this would only be for the EU. Member states may decide to join, but this is at their discretion. As to whom will guarantee the security of our staff, available options are being explored.

“As we have repeatedly said, this is not a sign of recognition. We want to be able to better assist the Afghan people who need our help by being closer and, inevitably, we need to engage with the Taliban (IEA),” she added.